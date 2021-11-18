Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VNCE stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.