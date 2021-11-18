HP Inc. (HPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

HP has raised its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HP has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HP to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. HP has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

