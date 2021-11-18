Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.