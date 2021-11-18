Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.93.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.