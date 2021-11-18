Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Sells 1,807 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $514.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.