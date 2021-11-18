Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

