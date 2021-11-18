Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 11.34% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

