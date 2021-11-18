Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.
NYSE FLC opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
