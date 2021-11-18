Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE FLC opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.