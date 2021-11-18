Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,675,246 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

