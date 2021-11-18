Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

