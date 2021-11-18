Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other Unique Fabricating news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.