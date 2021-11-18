Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.58

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.58 ($3.03) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 238,015 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £990.34 million and a P/E ratio of -55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 227.38.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

