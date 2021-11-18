JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

