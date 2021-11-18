VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $947.03

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.03 ($12.37) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.28). VP shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 710 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 947.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a market cap of £392.71 million and a P/E ratio of -81.21.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

