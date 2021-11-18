Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.73

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $31.15. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,731 shares traded.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

