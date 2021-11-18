Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.97

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 822972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.