Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.53

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 62686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

