Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

CODX opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

