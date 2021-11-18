Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
CODX opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
