Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.05

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 91409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

