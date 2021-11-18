Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,243,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPST opened at $11.06 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

