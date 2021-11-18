Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Purchases $71,600.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.