U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

