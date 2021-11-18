U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
