MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland Sells 4,000 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$75,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,373,506.58.
Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total value of C$23,769.41.
MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a one year low of C$15.13 and a one year high of C$19.31. The stock has a market cap of C$521.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.