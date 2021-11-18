MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland Sells 4,000 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Derek Sutherland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$75,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,373,506.58.

Derek Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Derek Sutherland sold 1,253 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.97, for a total value of C$23,769.41.

MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a one year low of C$15.13 and a one year high of C$19.31. The stock has a market cap of C$521.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

