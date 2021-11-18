Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Acquires C$65,274.00 in Stock

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Director Daniel Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,003 shares in the company, valued at C$1,605,779.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.37. The stock has a market cap of C$636.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.53.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.