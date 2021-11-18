Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.10 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $300.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

