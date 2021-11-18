Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 244.59%.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATBPF. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

