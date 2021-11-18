Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases $82,050.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.
