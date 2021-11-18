Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases $82,050.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

