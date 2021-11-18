PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS PETV opened at $3.23 on Thursday. PetVivo has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of PetVivo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Folkes acquired 10,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $71,056. 60.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

