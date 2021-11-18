iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.03

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.03 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 10320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

