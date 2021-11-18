Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full-year sales of $92.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LUNA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUNA opened at $9.30 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $295.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

