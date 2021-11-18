$4.28 EPS Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $4.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. LGI Homes reported earnings of $5.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGIH stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 57,705 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

