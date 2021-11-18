Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

