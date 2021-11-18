Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

