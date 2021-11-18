Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $108.68 and a one year high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.