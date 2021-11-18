Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.71 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

