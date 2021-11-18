Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after buying an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,795,000 after purchasing an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,946,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,197,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.65 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,192 shares of company stock worth $36,855,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.