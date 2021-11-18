Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.