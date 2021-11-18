StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
