StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCo stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

