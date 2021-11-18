The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE GDV opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.