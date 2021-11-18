The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE GDV opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

