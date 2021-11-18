United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ULTHF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get United Lithium alerts:

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.