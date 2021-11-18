United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ULTHF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. United Lithium has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
United Lithium Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.