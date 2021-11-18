Angela M. Nagy Sells 7,500 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.