Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

