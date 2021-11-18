HomeServe plc (HSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 937.50 ($12.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 882.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 938.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.60. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).

Get HomeServe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.