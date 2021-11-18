Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in October

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.