Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Down 76.4% in October

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the October 14th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
About Silver Lake Resources
