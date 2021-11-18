GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Sells $89,625.00 in Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.