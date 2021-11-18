GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Sells $89,625.00 in Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.