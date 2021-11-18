Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 75.8%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.