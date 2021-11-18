Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

