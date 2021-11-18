GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

