Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ROIV opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.