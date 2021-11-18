MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.08

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 7193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 266.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.