MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.08

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 7193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 266.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

