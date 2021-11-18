Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
