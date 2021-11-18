Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trevena by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

